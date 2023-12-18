DeRidder Police catch The Grinch ‘green-handed’ trying to steal Christmas

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - We know The Grinch’s schedule is filled with wallowing in self-pity and staring into the abyss, but at noon today, he attempted to steal Christmas joy.

The make-believe drama started when the DeRidder Police Department received a call from a local business on West First Street. Upon arrival, officers observed the green suspect running out the front door with what appeared to be Christmas gifts in his hands.

Running on foot, police caught up to The Grinch and placed him under arrest. However, while on the way to the police station, The Grinch disabled the car camera system and escaped from the rear seat of the patrol car.

Just thirty minutes later, The Grinch was spotted walking on East First Street with a Christmas tree he had just taken from an unknown location. Another police chase began but this time, DeRidder Police nabbed him for good. He was booked on charges of stealing Christmas joy and causing an unwanted disruption during the Christmas holidays.

During The Grinch’s interrogation, he said he loves causing mayhem and upsetting everyone’s Christmas, but this could be his last hoorah since he has been captured twice in the same jurisdiction. He was arrested in 2022 for similar crimes but with the charges being misdemeanors, he was not in custody for long.

The DeRidder Police Department said they will be ready for him or any other shenanigans that come their way in the future.

