Cowboys win Battle of I-10 in a thriller over the Ragin’ Cajuns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In one of the most highly anticipated matchups in McNeese basketball history, the Cowboys took on the UL - Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns and this one came down to the wire as the Cowboys won a tight one 74-72.

Last season McNeese also played host to UL - Lafayette but fell 78-70, and the Ragin Cajuns’ have dominated the matchup over recent years winning the last 8 contests. However, McNeese finally got their revenge this season and DJ Richards played a huge part by sinking a big three, giving the Cowboys a 1-point lead with just 46 seconds left in the game.

“That’s what he does I mean that three he hit to put us up one I don’t even know if he saw the rim that was wild he’s a big-time three-point shooter that had to happen you kind of get lost in the flow of the game up had a good game plan they were taking him away they were not going to allow him to get some open catch and shoot, said coach Wade. “So he has to get lost in the fray of the game and when the game got a little more helter-skelter he was able to get lost and hit some open shots.”

A scrum around the middle point of the second half in which McNeese players crossed the half-court line led to three technical fouls being given to McNeese and the ejection of Antavion Collum and Omar Cooper but Coach Wade said his squad can never be counted out.

“I tell us all the time if you’re gonna run over us you better kick it in reverse and make sure we’re dead because if you give us any breath I tell our guys all the time they always laugh but if you’re gonna give us any breath we’re gonna keep kicking and claw our way back into it I thought our guys did that and we work hard in the summer this game wasn’t won today it was won in June, July august when we’re put there at 5:30 in the morning,” Wade said.

Shahada Wells led all scorers with 18 points but DJ Richards and Christian Shumate followed closely behind with 17 and 14 respectively.

“We all stayed together we had some people go down we had some players get kicked out but this started in the summer time we all stayed together and we got it done,” Wells said.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity we’ve been down on the road in tougher situations our coaches have put us in tougher situations so I think we were prepared to handle this adversity,” Shumate said.

The win brings McNeese to 10-2 on the season, making it their best start to a season since 1972-73. The Cowboys have a long break before they head to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 29.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.