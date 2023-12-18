Arrest made after weekend fire at Rapides Regional Medical Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made following a fire that happened at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Saturday.

Johnny Cubbit, 67, of Columbia, Louisiana, was arrested by the Alexandria Fire and Prevention Bureau on December 16 for aggravated arson and aggravated criminal damage. Bond was set at $20,000.

Johnny Cubbit (Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

He allegedly set his bedsheets on fire in his hospital room.

Here is the official statement from Rapides Regional Medical Center on the fire:

“On Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3:09 p.m., a small fire occurred on the seventh floor of Rapides Regional Medical Center. Internally, a Code Red was called and the Alexandria Fire Department, along with the Alexandria Police Department, responded quickly. The fire was contained and quickly extinguished. No one was injured. We would like to thank our first responders for their prompt assistance.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.