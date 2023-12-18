Animal shelters nearing capacity for the holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Animal shelters all over the country are reaching capacity during the holiday season and Hobo Hotel is no different. Following the spring and summer breeding months, Hobo Hotel expanded its maximum capacity but is still feeling the impact of numerous cats and kittens.

Debbie Watts has been the shelter manager for Hobo Hotel for 12 years and says she’s never seen a holiday season with so many cats.

“Typically during this season we don’t have a lot of kittens but the breeding season doesn’t seem to end nowadays so we wind up with a large population. Families often want a new pet for Christmas which we are more than happy to accommodate if it is a well-thought-out and planned adoption.”

But what is a well-thought-out and planned adoption?

Watts says anyone looking to adopt needs to discuss the responsibilities of caring for an animal beforehand. Introducing a cat to your household without understanding the expectations of caring for it or having supplies on hand when it comes home can be a problem.

“Surprise gifts of pets are not recommended,” said Watts. “It’s the opposite of well thought out and planned.”

Cats need:

Human interaction

Regular suitable meals

A clean and comfortable bed

Outdoor access and/or a litter box that needs to be cleaned often

A stimulating and safe environment with toys and room to play

Grooming supplies

Appointments to spade and neuter them between 4 and 6 months of age

Vaccinations

Worm and flea treatments

And trips to the vet whenever they get sick

Many adopt a cat without an understanding of how much care goes into the animal, often resulting in the four-legged friend being returned.

But for families that have thought through and planned the adoption ahead of time, there are plenty of cats to choose from this time of year. And shelters like Hobo Hotel are more than happy to give these cats and kittens a home. The more cats that get adopted alleviate stress on the shelter and helps make room and time for new cats to come in year-round.

