Abandoned car arson ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A large woods fire is burning near Penton Road.

The Ward Six Fire Department is on the scene. Chief Todd Parker says 20 acres have burned so far.

Abandoned car ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy (Ward Six Fire Dept.)

Abandoned car ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy (Ward Six Fire Dept.)

Firefighters have asked for assistance in creating fire lanes from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Parker said.

The cause of the fire was an abandoned vehicle that was set ablaze, Parker said. A suspect has not been identified.

Abandoned car ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy (Ward Six Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.