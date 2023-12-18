50/50 Thursdays
Abandoned car arson ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A large woods fire is burning near Penton Road.

The Ward Six Fire Department is on the scene. Chief Todd Parker says 20 acres have burned so far.

Firefighters have asked for assistance in creating fire lanes from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Parker said.

The cause of the fire was an abandoned vehicle that was set ablaze, Parker said. A suspect has not been identified.

