Wreaths Across America in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the fallen and to teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Each year thousands of people participate by laying a wreath of their own on the graves of fallen soldiers.

The tradition began in 1992. Dozens of people from various parts of Southwest Louisiana attended to show their appreciation.

“It is extremely important for society in general to remember our veterans that passed on ahead of everyone because these guys gave the ultimate sacrifice,” David Wilson said. “They served our country to protect our rights to do whatever we chose to do. Whether you want to be a doctor or lawyer or however you choose to live your life.”

The ceremony included performances by Jennings Elementary School, the playing of Taps, the showing of the wreaths, and then family members and volunteers laid a wreath on each gravestone.

It is tradition to say the name of the fallen out loud as you lay the wreath to ensure their legacy lives on forever.

