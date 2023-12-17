50/50 Thursdays
Veterans, patriots gather for Raising of the Flags at the Memorial Garden

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Citizens of Vinton and surrounding areas gathered for the raising of the flags at the Memorial Garden.

The day began with the raising of the American, Prisoner of War, State, and Christian Flags, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then, veterans from each branch gathered their flags and raised them.

William Lounsberry, an Eagle Scout from the area, decided to make this memorial his own personal project.

“It’s a great feeling to see the impact it has made. Ms. Denise has been telling me about all the compliments and more generosity to this place,” Lounsberry said. “it really catches people’s attention now.”

The memorial can be found at 5899 Hwy 3112 in Vinton. All are welcome.

