IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Traffic is clear on I-10 West at the Hwy 165 exit, DOTD said.

A vehicle fire on I-10 West at the Hwy 165 exit is holding up traffic, according to Louisiana DOTD.

Congestion is at two miles. Drivers are advised to use caution.

There is congestion on I-10 West from Mile Marker 46 to Mile Marker 44 (Iowa) due to a vehicle fire in the area. Use caution. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) December 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.