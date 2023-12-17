SWLA Cub Scouts host Reindeer Games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Boy Scouts from near and far were able to participate in some reindeer games, but it’s not your typical reindeer games.

Each year since 2020, the Calcasieu Area Council of Boy Scouts finds a unique way to bring some holiday cheer and get scout families together.

This year, all the fun is happening at Prien Lake Park, where Boy Scouts of America representative Jacob Fontenot tells us their first scout camp ever was held.

“We do basically STEM, we do branding, we learn all about international scouts from Israel and from Mexico. We do all of that and kind of sit around for the holidays and Christmas. We really have fun with it,” Fontenot said.

Taking on holiday-themed challenges, the scouts got to build their own sleighs, made some reindeer food, and went bobbing for candy canes.

“The way to play this game is you have to put your hand in the ice bucket and grab as many candy canes. And you can’t switch hands,” one scout said.

This special scout said he’s proud to be a Cub Scout now but he hopes to continue, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout.

“So my most favorite part of Cub Scouts is when we play the mini-games and stuff,” the scout said.

There was no shortage of smiles or holiday cheer with plenty of reindeer games to keep everyone entertained like this sister scout.

“Playing keepy-uppy, and grabbing candy canes, and popping balloons!” shared the sister scout.

A day to bring joy to all the scouts as they’re spreading well wishes this holiday season.

“Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!” a pair of scouts said.

The Calcasieu Area Council of Boy Scouts started in 1925, and has been going strong ever since.

If you are interested in becoming a scout, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.