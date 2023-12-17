SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2023.

Alana Deshea Rowley, 38, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.

Kevin James Fuselier, 43, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; restricted license.

Paul Jason Belton, 26, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Jason Gene Leckelt, 42, Sulphur: Four counts of contempt of court; resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer; simple escape; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; criminal trespass; unauthorized use of a movable.

Ty Ethan Cooley, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; drug paraphernalia.

Antoino Montero Nguyen, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kristopher Chase Lamb, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

