FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple cold nights ahead with quiet weather otherwise for the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beautiful daytime weather will continue into Monday, though a couple cold nights are also expected early this week.

Lows on Monday morning will range from the upper 30's to near 40 in many locations. (KPLC)

One of those nights will be as we wake up on Monday. The combination of clear skies, calm winds and dry air should send temperatures back down to near 40 along the interstate, with upper 30′s a possibility again for areas north of that. If winds calm down enough, it is not out of the question a few areas may see spotty frost develop. But temperatures will be quick to warm by the afternoon, with highs that should reach the mid 60′s in most locations.

Dry weather will remain in place for a few days, but a weak front will send even cooler conditions to SWLA by Tuesday. (KPLC)

After that, another (though weaker) cold front will make its’ way into our area by Monday evening. No rain will fall along this one, but a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air will settle into SWLA by Tuesday morning. This looks to be the coldest night of the week, as most locations except the coast should fall into the 30′s. Some locations may end up near freezing if clouds hold off. This would make frost a much better possibility, and protecting vulnerable plants would again become necessary. By Tuesday afternoon, we’re likely to see an increase in clouds which may prevent highs from breaking out of the 50′s!

Rain chances will start to increase by the end of the week. (KPLC)

Later in the week, we finally may see some changes as increasing humidity and southerly winds returns. Temperatures are likely to return to the mid-to-upper 60′s by Thursday, with lows warming into the 50′s. Long range models also suggest increasing moisture levels in our area by next weekend. Some disturbances may start to track closer, and so rain chances will start creeping upwards in time for the holiday weekend. Should that hold, it would mean a potentially wet travel weekend before Christmas. Still, there is plenty of time for that to change and the quiet weather before then will make for good shopping or travel weather at least through the middle of this week.

