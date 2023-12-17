Cameron District 5 police jury seat finally decided

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - It took three times but the Cameron Parish Police Jury District 5 seat is finally filled.

Mark Daigle (R) defeated Tina Horn (independent) 225 votes to 187 to win the race. Fifty-six percent of eligible voters went to the polls Saturday.

Daigle and Horn were meeting in a special tiebreaker election after they finished tied with 178 votes apiece in the Nov. 18 runoff election. In the Oct. 14 primary election, Daigle had 163 votes and Horn had 162 votes to reach the runoff; The incumbent, Scott Trahan, finished third with 117 votes.

There was only one other race on the ballot in Louisiana, that also a tiebreaker. In St. Landry Parish, John Guilbeaux (D) defeated Victor Lewis (D) 157 votes to 145 to win the City of Opelousas Alderman A seat.

