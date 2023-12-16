Water’s Edge Church using fundraisers to complete multipurpose facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Church is known for their efforts in helping our homeless population here in Lake Charles.

As the need in the community grows, as well as their own, they’re building a 5,000-square-foot multipurpose facility, expanding their ministry efforts.

“Food pantries, cooling centers, warming centers when the weather is bad,” Pastor Tony Bourque said. “It’ll have showers and things like that in it, just so we can help people in the community. People who are struggling. We can feed people in the community, and just do multipurpose type ministry out of that building.”

This new facility will also house children’s Sunday school. Bourque said the building is rounding the corner on completion. They’d like to have it fully operational in the next six months, but they need about $100,000 to $150,000 to do so.

“Once we get rolling again, and get the work rolling again, probably just a few months,” Bourque said. “Right now, the frame is up, everything is up. We’re just getting ready to put the floor down, we’re going to add the final touches to it all.”

Bourque said they wanted to build the facility debt-free, and have been able to do so, thanks to the church’s congregation. In an effort to complete the facility, they’re turning to fundraising to get the job done.

“So, Kelli put together a team has formed an outside fundraiser for businesses, and people like that, who have been wanting to help us finish the building and donate, so they could give towards it, and to help them better understand the building and ministry out of that building is going to be for, and what they are giving to,” Bourque said.

You can drop off donations at the church or by visiting their website. The address is 2760 Power Center Pkwy in Lake Charles.

This Sunday, the church is hosting a food drive that will help supply food for their next three food pantries. They are asking for canned or boxed foods, jars of peanut butter, etc.

