State Sen. Jeremy Stine elected majority leader

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sen. Jeremy Stine of Lake Charles has been elected majority leader of the Louisiana State Senate.

The Republican will replace Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, who has served in the role since 2020.

In a statement, Stine wrote that he plans to “focus on streamlining operations and fostering deeper public engagement, centering on key principles such as individual freedom, smaller government, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity.”

Since 2021, Stine has represented District 27 in Calcasieu Parish, which includes much of Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake.

