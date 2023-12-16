Senators' Tarasenko sits out game against Stars to attend to family matter

50/50 Thursdays
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko sat out Friday night against the Dallas Stars to attend to a family matter, missing what would have been his 700th NHL game.

The team announced the move a few hours before game time.

The 32-year-old Tarasenko has six goals and 13 assists in 24 games games this season. He joined the Senators last summer as a free agent after splitting last season between St. Louis and New York.

Tarasenko was replaced in the lineup by Rourke Chariter.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

