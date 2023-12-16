50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police officer fatally shoots 19-year-old in Mesquite, Texas, suspect in a vehicle theft

Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle.

The officer saw the stolen vehicle being followed by a second vehicle, then both stopped at a convenience store early Thursday in the east Dallas suburb, the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement.

The officer found the stolen vehicle unoccupied at gas pumps and saw two men fleeing the scene as he went to the second vehicle where four people were inside, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle refused to obey the officer's orders to turn off and stop moving the vehicle.

“The driver continued making furtive movements inside the vehicle and during the course of the encounter the officer fired three rounds, striking the driver,” the police statement said.

Police identified the driver as Payton Lawrence, 19, of Mesquite.

Firearms were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The three people inside the vehicle were questioned and one, a 19-year-old from Dallas, was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said. The two men seen fleeing the area remained at large.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a telephone call for comment early Friday.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
Houston’s Stroud to miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee after sustaining a concussion last week
Dallas Stars
Heiskanen and Duchene rally Stars past Senators after Oettinger departs with lower-body injury
Houston Rockets
Dillon Brooks scores 26, keys rally in 2nd half as Rockets defeat Grizzlies 103-96
Dawson scores 23, Texas State defeats Sam Houston 73-60