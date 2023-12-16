Lake Charles Little Theatre performs annual live broadcast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Little Theatre continued a Christmas tradition tonight with its annual live broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on KBYS.
The radio show is a local take on the classic holiday movie with an all-local cast, complete with fictional commercials from Lake Area businesses of the past and live carols sung a capella by a studio choir.
The show will be repeated on tape at noon and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You can tune in on 88.3 FM or at kbys.fm.
