Lake Charles Little Theatre performs annual live broadcast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Little Theatre continued a Christmas tradition tonight with its annual live broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on KBYS.

The radio show is a local take on the classic holiday movie with an all-local cast, complete with fictional commercials from Lake Area businesses of the past and live carols sung a capella by a studio choir.

The show will be repeated on tape at noon and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You can tune in on 88.3 FM or at kbys.fm.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.