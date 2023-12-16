50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings Christmas Festival continues Saturday

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The City of Jennings kicked off its Christmas Festival this evening, and the fun continues Saturday.

The parade rolled through the city, bringing smiles to many, including 7-year-old Ella.

“I like to watch the parade. That’s that’s one of my favorite parts too, and the candy,” she told us.

The Christmas market begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The fireworks and bonfire, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, were held Friday due to rain chances on Saturday.

For more Christmas events in our area, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

Jennings Christmas Festival continues Saturday
Jennings Christmas Festival continues Saturday
Cowgirl Kickers founder dies after decades of leadership
Cowgirl Kickers founder dies after decades of leadership
Cowgirl Kickers founder dies after decades of leadership
Cowgirl kickers founder dies
State Sen. Jeremy Stine (R-Lake Charles)
State Sen. Jeremy Stine elected majority leader
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet start Saturday will give way to a drier afternoon