Jennings Christmas Festival continues Saturday

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The City of Jennings kicked off its Christmas Festival this evening, and the fun continues Saturday.

The parade rolled through the city, bringing smiles to many, including 7-year-old Ella.

“I like to watch the parade. That’s that’s one of my favorite parts too, and the candy,” she told us.

The Christmas market begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The fireworks and bonfire, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, were held Friday due to rain chances on Saturday.

