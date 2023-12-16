FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather will start the week, with a few chilly nights ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Quiet weather will wrap up the weekend across SWLA, and things should remain quiet at least into the middle of the week.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The cold front that brought some rain will complete its’ sweep through the area by Sunday morning, ushering in cooler conditions especially at night. We will see plenty of sun, though high temperatures should be limited to the low 60′s during the afternoon. The only concern may be some spotty fog waking up Sunday morning, though if winds don’t relax, much of that may end up staying elevated above the ground. And what forms should burn off quickly, so we can enjoy the rest of the day.

Cool and dry air will continue to filer in during the early part of the week. (KPLC)

No significant changes are on the way either, at least through Wednesday of the upcoming week. In fact, a weak front may swing through Monday evening, to reinforce the cool, dry conditions. Low temperatures should be coolest on Tuesday morning, where many locations north of the interstate should see temperatures in the 30′s. This also may make frost a possibility, though we’ll also need to watch how strong the winds are. So we’ll monitor this over the next couple days.

Lows will fall into the 40's for the next several nights, with some 30's likely Tuesday morning especially north of I-10. (KPLC)

By later in the week, we finally may see some changes as increasing humidity and southerly winds returns. Temperatures are likely to return to the mid-to-upper 60′s by Thursday, with lows warming into the 50′s. Some long range models also suggest disturbances may try to work into out area by next weekend, which is when we may start to see better rain chances. Should that hold, it would mean a potentially wet travel weekend before Christmas. Still, there is plenty of time for that to change and the quiet weather before then will make for good shopping or travel weather.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.