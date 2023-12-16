50/50 Thursdays
Elton police officer accused of domestic abuse

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - An Elton police officer has been arrested and accused of domestic abuse and false imprisonment, according to the Jennings Police Department.

Police Chief Danny Semmes says the department received a call on Dec. 13 from the wife of Dustin Patrick Watkins, 33, who was an active Elton police officer at the time. She claimed that Watkins had hurt her and was holding her against her will with a firearm.

When officers arrived at the residence on Railroad Road they say they found evidence to corroborate the wife’s story and arrested Watkins.

The Elton Police Department says that Watkins has been fired following his arrest.

Watkins was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on a $17,000 bond for the following charges:

  • False imprisonment
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Domestic abuse; battery
  • Domestic abuse; aggravated assault
  • Domestic abuse; strangulation

