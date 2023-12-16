Cowgirl Kickers founder dies after decades of leadership

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The founder of McNeese State University’s dance line, the Cowgirl Kickers, passed away this week.

The news of Glenda Menard’s death sent shockwaves through the McNeese Community.

“I wish I could’ve told her again one more time how much she meant to me. I have told her several times. I always called her my fairy godmother, she knew that”, former student and Cowgirl Kickers director Paige Caldwell said.

Menard made Caldwell’s dreams come true, just like she did for so many she mentored.

“A lot of people do know this, but they might not realize that at the height of her career, while she was doing Kickers, she had three dance studios in the Lake Area with over 800 students at the time,” Caldwell said.

And that’s just the kind of person she was, everything she put her hands on, she executed with grace. Menard got her start when she was hired by McNeese in the late ‘70s to oversee the color guard and baton twirlers, eventually leading her to create a dance team that would perform at basketball games.

This was the birth of the Cowgirl Kickers.

“Being the third director is an incredible honor,” Director Emily DeRouen said. “The shoes are huge to feel between Ms. Glenda and Ms. Paige. Ms. Glenda came in and built it all and grew it so incredibly quickly. It’s truly hard to continue to grow it to make it better because it was handed to me in such a great position.”

Menard led the kickers for two decades, but even after that, she came back to support a new generation of dancers.

Those who loved her told us she was a self-starter with a gentle spirit and had a lot of fight in her.

“She was always down to business, that always makes me giggle about her. I know what she would be saying to me right now – “Don’t you shed a tear, Paige,” Caldwell said.

Menard leaves behind a husband and son.

“Both Herman and Michael, I know they want her to be remembered as her beautiful joyous self. And they want a celebration of her life which is what I think we will be having,” Caldwell said.

Menard died Wednesday in the arms of her loving husband. A remembrance service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.

