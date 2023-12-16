12/15/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A packed night of Southwest Louisiana prep hoops, highlighted by the Mallett Builders Iowa High School Tournament.
SWLA BOYS SCORES:
- Iowa 60 Acadiana 40
- St. Louis 43 David Thibodaux 41
- Sulphur 43 Sam Houston 38
- Welsh 70 Kaplan 44
- Anahuac 61 Vinton 69
- Hornbeck 42 Pickering 58
- Lake Arthur 67 Lacassine 85
- Barbe 67 Midland 54
SWLA GIRLS SCORES:
- Jennings 40 Washington-Marion 27
- Lacassine 61 Welsh 47
- Anahuac 38 Vinton 31
- Lake Arthur 42 Midland 68
- DeQuincy 36 Anahuac 62
- Evans 34 Leesville 38
See a mistake or don’t see your school’s score? Email us at KPLC-Sports@Gray.tv.
