50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

12/15/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores

By Matthew Travis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A packed night of Southwest Louisiana prep hoops, highlighted by the Mallett Builders Iowa High School Tournament.

SWLA BOYS SCORES:

  • Iowa 60 Acadiana 40
  • St. Louis 43 David Thibodaux 41
  • Sulphur 43 Sam Houston 38
  • Welsh 70 Kaplan 44
  • Anahuac 61 Vinton 69
  • Hornbeck 42 Pickering 58
  • Lake Arthur 67 Lacassine 85
  • Barbe 67 Midland 54

SWLA GIRLS SCORES:

  • Jennings 40 Washington-Marion 27
  • Lacassine 61 Welsh 47
  • Anahuac 38 Vinton 31
  • Lake Arthur 42 Midland 68
  • DeQuincy 36 Anahuac 62
  • Evans 34 Leesville 38

See a mistake or don’t see your school’s score? Email us at KPLC-Sports@Gray.tv.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
Touchdown Live
12/15/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
KPLC Prep Hoops
12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores
12/8/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores