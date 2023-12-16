12/15/2023 SWLA Prep Hoops Scores

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A packed night of Southwest Louisiana prep hoops, highlighted by the Mallett Builders Iowa High School Tournament.

SWLA BOYS SCORES:

Iowa 60 Acadiana 40

St. Louis 43 David Thibodaux 41

Sulphur 43 Sam Houston 38

Welsh 70 Kaplan 44

Anahuac 61 Vinton 69

Hornbeck 42 Pickering 58

Lake Arthur 67 Lacassine 85

Barbe 67 Midland 54

SWLA GIRLS SCORES:

Jennings 40 Washington-Marion 27

Lacassine 61 Welsh 47

Anahuac 38 Vinton 31

Lake Arthur 42 Midland 68

DeQuincy 36 Anahuac 62

Evans 34 Leesville 38

See a mistake or don’t see your school’s score? Email us at KPLC-Sports@Gray.tv.

