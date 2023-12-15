USPS mail carriers busy at work to get packages to families before Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re in the final weeks leading up to Christmas, and that means we’re entering the busiest weeks of the entire year for mail carriers.

It’s not your typical office job by any means. While you spend time and money on the perfect present, there is an assembly line of United States Postal Service carriers working hard to make sure those packages make it to your doorstep in time for Christmas.

Longer hours are just to be expected when billions of packages are traveling across the states.

“Normally, after Thanksgiving, you prepare yourself for long hours and late evenings,” Lake Charles carrier Peter Alexis said.

A USPS spokesperson said 12 billion packages were processed last year. As of last week, over 5 billion were processed, but this is the busiest week of the year, and they’re expecting to exceed last year’s numbers. That’s something Alexis, is used to. Twenty-six years in the business means 26 busy holiday seasons.

“Everybody is ordering packages at this time, and just trying to get everything out,” Alexis said. “We’re coming in early just trying to deliver the extra packages we get this month.”

Alexis said it’s the appreciation that goes a long way.

“I’ve been on my route for twelve years, and just seeing the satisfaction,” Alexis said. “They know when I’m here, and when I’m off, and appreciate what I do.”

Appreciation is what makes those long days worth it.

“And I appreciate them very much,” Alexis said.

USPS recommends holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas. With priority, that’ll give you four extra days to get those packages in the mail.

