50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 14, 2023.

Adam Joseph Arnold, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Jennifer Lane Peltier, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on divided highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raymond Durousseau, 67, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Sean Oliver, 45, Westlake: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Morgyn Ann Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); bank fraud; telephone harassment; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Ronrika Cortez Ben, 39, Lafayette: Property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated burglary; theft worth $25,000 or more; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (2 charges); theft of a firearm; aggravated burglary; theft under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Brandon Joseph Pickens, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Tremon Akili Reed, 23, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Joshua Blake Cross, 31, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

Temperatures warm up comfortably this afternoon with mixed clouds
First Alert Forecast: Clouds coming back with a slight chance for sprinkles Friday, rain moving in overnight
Authorities searching for missing Merryville man
Authorities searching for missing Merryville man
State Rep. Edmond Jordan wants to reform Louisiana’s mayor’s courts, an unusual system where...
Mayors Are Presiding Over Their Town Courts Despite Guidance Saying They Shouldn’t. A Lawmaker Calls for Reform.
Gun confiscated from student at Sam Houston High School