SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 14, 2023.

Adam Joseph Arnold, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Jennifer Lane Peltier, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on divided highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raymond Durousseau, 67, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Sean Oliver, 45, Westlake: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Morgyn Ann Smith, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); bank fraud; telephone harassment; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Ronrika Cortez Ben, 39, Lafayette: Property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated burglary; theft worth $25,000 or more; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (2 charges); theft of a firearm; aggravated burglary; theft under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Brandon Joseph Pickens, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Tremon Akili Reed, 23, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Joshua Blake Cross, 31, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

