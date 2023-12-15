Some Cameron voters head back to polls to break tie for police juror

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Some Cameron voters head back to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the hopes of breaking a...
Some Cameron voters head back to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the hopes of breaking a tie in the race between Mark Daigle and Tina Horn for Cameron Parish District 5 police juror.(KPLC)

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - Some voters in Cameron Parish head back to the polls Saturday to see whether they can break a tie for District 5 police juror.

Mark Daigle (R) and Tina Horn (I) were deadlocked in the Nov. 18 runoff election, each with 178 votes. That followed a primary election on Oct. 14 in which Daigle had 163 votes and Horn had 162 votes to reach the runoff.

Now, voters head back to the voting booth one more time to see if the race can be settled.

The winner will replace Scott Trahan, who finished third in the Oct. 14 primary.

Across the state, only one other race is on the ballot - that one also a tie to be broken. In St. Landry Parish, John Guilbeaux (D) and Victor Lewis (D) finished the Nov. 18 race for Opelousas District A Alderman with 224 votes apiece.

