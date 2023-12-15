Second Harvest to hold holiday food distribution drive-thru

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will be hosting its “Food from the Heart” Holiday Food Distribution event on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The event, expected to help 600 families get essential holiday food items and other food staples, will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McNeese State University Football Stadium.

The food distribution will be a drive-through on a first-come, first-served basis. Food items will include turkey, seasonal produce, and traditional holiday staples such as stuffing and cranberry sauce.

If you would like to help by donating food, money, or time to Second Harvest you can visit no-hunger.org.

