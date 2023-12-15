50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale woman dies after head-on crash

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale woman has died and a Franklin man is in the hospital after a head-on crash on La. 10 today.

The crash claimed the life of Eddie Brunson, 75, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Ross Brennan said. It happened just before 7 a.m. around a half mile west of Beaver Road.

Lucas Lemaire, who was driving west in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, crossed the center line and hit Brunson’s 2018 Ford Escape head-on, Trooper Brennan said.

Both drivers were brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and Brunson later died, Brennan said.

Brunson was wearing a seatbelt, and investigators have not determined whether Lemaire was restrained. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Brennan said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

