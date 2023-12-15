50/50 Thursdays
New details provided regarding gun at Sam Houston High

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 14-year-old student was arrested for having a handgun in a school zone yesterday, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the firearm was loaded.

After being notified by school personnel of the student being in possession of the weapon while on campus, the school’s resource officer apprehended the student around 3:30 a short distance from the campus. The resource officer said he located the handgun in the student’s backpack after a search.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property, at school-sponsored functions, or in a firearm-free zone, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

Authorities said at no time did the student make any threats with the gun.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

