Lake Charles police train for hostage situations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department conducted training exercises near St. Mary Drive and Kirk Avenue today.

The SWAT Team used explosive devices and breaching tactics to mimic hostage situations where they must enter a building by force.

“Generally that’s going to be in a hostage rescue situation where we’ve exhausted every other means of a peaceful resolution of getting that individual out and instead unfortunately we have to deploy officers into that structure,” SWAT Commander Sgt. Larry Moss said.

Sgt. Moss said they’ve been training all year to put their skills to the test, but it is also an opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them before a real situation occurs.

“We’ve done a couple of live real-world explosive breaches to enter structures in the past, which again we’ve only done it a few times in real-world operations, but we try to do annual training. That’s why we have to keep that training up because it’s a perishable skill that when you need it at that moment, it’s got to be as sharp as it possibly can get,” Moss said.

Moss explained that there are a lot of working parts that are planned well ahead of time when preparing for this training.

“The guys have been looking forward to putting this together. Our explosive breachers have been working on this for two months, planning the entire evolution including role players, what scenarios we’re going to do, what charges they’re going to need to build,” Moss said.

The officers involved in the training strategically built and placed the explosives on the structure to minimize damage and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“We utilize those charges on known structures, we know what the structure is made of, we know what the door is made of, the wall, the windows, we know what everything is made of but to test the capabilities of the equipment and materials we’re using,” Moss said.

The training will continue until 9 p.m.

