Kiwanis Club brings coats to Abraham’s Tent for those in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bundles of coats and sweaters of all sizes were distributed as part of the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles’ Coats for Kids project to keep children and adults warm through the season.

“There’s some for children, there’s some for men and there’s some for women,” Abraham’s Tent Executive Director Pearl Cole said.

The coat drive started more than three decades ago, and the need for coats continues to be in demand.

“Many years ago we were informed that there just were not enough coats available, warm clothing available for those in need in our area. In that regard, the Coats for Kids project was born. Since then, for 35 years we’ve been collecting coats once a year and distributing them to 10 different agencies that serve the need,” Kiwanis Club Project Chairman Steven Ek said.

One of those 10 agencies is Abraham’s tent. It is also one of the few locations accepting walk-ins.

“If you need a coat, just simply walk in and give us a size. If we have that size then hey, you’ll be given the coat,” Cole said.

The Kiwanis Club distributes at least 1,000 coats a year, donating 35,000 over the program’s history.

“We also do a silent auction and raffle, so along with the coats that are raised through that event, and through our whole box collection, we also raise thousands to donate to these 10 charities,” board member Jim Meyer said.

Coats will be provided while supplies last.

“Even a grown man who’s outside and does not have a coat, it’s just totally awesome. They go from t-shirt to needing a coat. We live in Louisiana, one day the sun is shining and it’s hot, the next day its cold. And so it’s just not the children and the mothers, there’s a lot of people that’s outside and they need the coats,” Cole said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.