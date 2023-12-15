50/50 Thursdays
Hearing on Elton recall election determines mayor’s suit must be refiled

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A hearing has concluded regarding a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edwards calling for a recall election for Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine.

The hearing, which was called regarding the suit to stop the Governor from issuing a proclamation for the recall election, determined that the Governor issued the proclamation two days ago with the Secretary of State announcing that the election would be in April. This means there is no more need for an injunction and that the Mayor’s office will have to refile its temporary restraining order to contest the proclamation.

As of now, the recall election is set to occur in April.

In Lemoine’s original suit, she raised concerns about registrar Joann Blair’s competence, saying she “has undeniably failed in her duty to conduct a thorough investigation into the recall petition.”

She also says removing her from office will result in irreparable harm to her reputation, her emotional state, and her professional career.

Lemoine uses similar methods we used in our investigation to claim those who signed the petition weren’t eligible to do so. She uses screenshots from Google Maps, text message exchanges, and Facebook as evidence.

The mayor says some don’t live in Elton. One is registered to vote at an address that’s a vacant lot, another is registered to vote in another parish, and several reportedly live somewhere other than the place on their voter registration cards.

You can read the original lawsuit below. The names of people listed with potential voter discrepancies have been redacted while 7NEWS works to independently verify the accuracy of the claims.

Previous Coverage:

Timeline

May 3

Investigation begins into possible election fraud in Elton mayor's race.

May 16

Petition filed to recall Elton mayor.

May 18

Organizer discusses goal of recall.

June 14

Mayor's son accused of battery.

June 22

Allegations turned over to Sheriff's Office.

Aug. 2

Mayor's son cited for simple battery.

Aug. 8

Petition submitted to registrar of voters.

Aug. 14

First petition fails.

Aug. 22

Second recall petition filed.

Sept. 12

Mayor's son enters not guilty plea.

Nov. 7

Mayor's son receives probation.

Nov. 17

Second recall petition filed.

Nov. 27

Mayor cited following chaotic budget meeting.

Nov. 28

Second petition receives enough signatures.

Dec. 1

Mayor speaks as recall petition moves forward.

