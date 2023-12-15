Have you finished your Christmas shopping? Consider giving the gift of baking.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As Christmas is right around the corner, many are still last minute shopping to find that perfect and unique gift and should consider the gift of baking.

Sometimes the most unique gifts can be made right in the middle of your kitchen.

Terri Fontenot is a baking instructor for Terri Bakes and said it’s not only a way to keep extra money in your pocket, but also a way to make it more special.

“If you’re going to bake for someone, know what they like and don’t over think it,” said Fontenot.

For example, she said if you know someone likes cookies and also enjoys chocolate, try baking them chocolate chip cookies.

Fontenot said you can also personalize it by putting them in creative packaging; “There are many tins, and boxes, and bags, just be creative.”

Baking is a way to not only express yourself but also show others you care. There are many things you can do right at home, even for beginner bakers.

“Giving baked goods as a gift has always been a popular and considerate idea, whether it’s for special occasions like birthdays and holidays or just to show someone you care. There’s something about the comfort and warmth of freshly baked treats that brings a smile to people’s faces and warms their hearts,” said Fontenot.

The gift of baking for Christmas and try jolly rancher cookies.

Tip’s from Terri: How to Make Stained Glass Cookies:

Use this fun technique when using rolled cookie dough for cut-out cookies. A silicone baking mat and firmly chilled dough are keys to success.

Ingredients:

Jolly Ranchers

4 sticks unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 cups all-purpose flour

Directions:

Make cookie dough according to Brown Sugar Cookies recipe below, following steps 1-4. Unwrap and separate Jolly Ranchers into each color, then place them in small, resealable bags (freezer bags are thicker and work well). Cover the bags with a dish towel before crushing the Jolly Ranchers into bits, but do not pulverize - (I used a hammer) and set them aside. You will first need to cut out as many large cookies as possible using your preferred shape cookie cutter (approx. 3.5 – 4 inches). Next, cut out the center of each cookie using a smaller cookie cutter (1.5-inch cutter). Remove the center cookie dough of each cut-out. Fill cut-out centers about 3/4 of the way with crushed Jolly Ranchers. Chill cookies in the refrigerator for 15 – 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake cookies until set and the candy center has melted. This time will vary depending on your recipe. For most sugar cookie recipes, this will be 10-14 minutes, but keep an eye on them. Let cool on a baking sheet until Jolly Ranchers have hardened. Repeat the process with the remaining refrigerated dough. Store in an airtight container. Any shape can be used for making these cookies. It should work great if you have a large cookie cutter and a smaller one to cut the center.

Tip’s from Terri: How to Make Royal Icing at home:

Royal Icing Made using only three ingredients! This easy royal icing recipe is great for outlining and flooding sugar cookies, decorating gingerbread houses, adding icing flowers to treats, and other intricate designs.

Though traditionally made with raw egg whites, this royal icing is made without eggs, using Wilton Meringue Powder instead. Because this icing hardens as it dries, it’s not usually recommended for cakes and cupcakes, but it’s the perfect hard royal icing for sugar cookies with its smear-proof finish that will keep your fingers icing-free. Royal icing decorations can be made weeks in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 months.

Ingredients :

4 cups powdered sugar sifted

5 tablespoons warm water

3 tablespoons meringue powder

Directions:

Beat all ingredients together until icing forms peaks. Beat for about 7-10 minutes at low speed with a heavy-duty mixer or 10-12 minutes at high speed with a hand-held mixer. At this point, check the consistency of your royal icing. If the icing is too stiff, add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency is achieved. If the icing is too thin, add powdered sugar, a little at a time, until desired consistency is achieved. For stiff consistency: Use 1 tablespoon less water. Stiff royal icing is preferred for making 3-D decorations. With stiffer royal icing, opt for larger piping tips to relieve the pressure on the piping bag. Medium consistency for icing outlining: Add 1/8 teaspoon of water for every cup of stiff icing. Use a flat utensil like a small angled or straight silicone spatula, to mix icing in a figure-8 motion. Avoid beating or mixing vigorously. Thin consistency for flooding: To thin for pouring, add 1 teaspoon of water per cup of royal icing. Use a grease-free spoon or spatula to stir slowly. Add 1/2 teaspoon water at a time until you reach proper consistency. Use a flat utensil, like a small angled or straight silicone spatula, to mix in a figure 8 motion. Avoid beating or mixing vigorously. 10-second test: Take some icing on a spatula and drop it back down into the bowl to check for the correct thin consistency for flooding. If it sinks after a full count of 10, then the consistency is thin enough for flooding. Let the icing sit for 15 minutes to an hour to let air bubbles rise naturally. Alternately, tap the bowl on the table several times to force the air bubbles up. Gently stir the top surface to release the air.

Tip’s from Terri: How to Make Brown Sugar Cookies:

Ingredients:

4 sticks unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 cups all-purpose flour

Directions :

Cream butter, brown sugar, vanilla, pinch of salt together in a stand mixer with paddle attachment on low-medium speed for about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a plastic spatula and mix again for a few seconds more. Over-mixing the butter and sugar in this step will cause fluffy cookies and the dough will spread – you don’t want that in cutout cookies. Add eggs and mix. Scrape down the bowl again and mix again. Add vanilla to mixing bowl and stir briefly. Add the flour to the bowl and start mixer on low speed for about 30 seconds. Mix on low until the dough clumps around the paddle. Do not overmix. Divide dough in half and roll each half out between 2 larges piece of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. If you flatten the dough, it gets colder quicker. This will allow your dough to firm up a bit for rolling and getting sharp edges. Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out dough to ¼-inch thick. (I roll out the cookies, place them on a baking sheet, and refrigerate for 10 minutes before baking). Dip cookie cutter in flour and cut out your cookies into desired shapes. (I dip in flour before cutting each cookie. It helps keep their shape). Place on a parchment lined baking sheet. I chill cookies on pan while oven is preheating and each sheet before baking. Fontenot said every oven is different; “I bake my cookies for 8-12 minutes then rotate the baking sheets. The edges should just begin to brown. Once baked, let sit for 1 minute on the cookie sheet to firm up. Transfer to a cooling rack so they can cool completely.”

