Gun confiscated from student at Sam Houston High School

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A gun was confiscated this afternoon from a student at Sam Houston High School, Calcasieu Parish School Board officials posted to Facebook.

The student brought the gun to school but did not threaten other students or faculty, officials wrote. School administrators and sheriff’s deputies quickly handled the situation.

“We want to assure you that our school is a safe place for your children,” the school board’s post reads. “We are confident in our crisis management plans and continuously practice our safety protocols and procedures.”

The school board also notified parents of students about the incident through a phone call this evening.

