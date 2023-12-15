FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet start Saturday will give way to a drier afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our next cold front is set to move across our area Saturday, with pockets of rain expected ahead of it. Rain chances will start increasing Friday evening when we may see some spotty showers across our area. Most of these would be light and short-lived, but it will be worth keeping an eye on the radar if you have any evening plans. The heavier rain will move across the state line overnight.

A line of showers and perhaps a thunderstorms will move in overnight and Saturday morning, but push out by the afternoon. (KPLC)

A line of showers will begin to move into our area overnight, likely between midnight and 3 AM for western parts of the viewing area. Most rain should take the form of showers, but we could see some pockets of heavier rain and a couple thunderstorms are possible as well. The good news is that cool temperatures means we’re not expecting a severe or strong thunderstorm threat. Rain will continue to move into the rest of the area near daybreak, and should make for a wet start to the day.

Rainfall totals will generally be near half an inch, though local hotspots closer to an inch are possible. (KPLC)

The rain will move quickly along the cold front, and the heaviest rain should leave by the afternoon. A few showers may still hang around after that perhaps a few lingering into Saturday afternoon before a cold front takes most of the rain with it by the evening. So if you have outdoor activities planned, they will be better off held later in the afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be generally light, with ¼-1/2 inch expected on average. Any areas that receive pockets of heavier rain could see totals closer to an inch by Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine and dry air returns to SWLA by Sunday. (KPLC)

Behind the system will come cooler and drier air as we start Sunday and next week. Highs will fall back a little into the low-to-mid 60′s on Sunday, and that should last into at least the first half of next week. Temperatures at night will become a bit chilly again, back into the low-to-mid 40′s, with some upper 30′s possible again by Tuesday morning. This will make frost a possibility once again especially north of the interstate. Rain chances will remain slim during this time, and will remain slim until we get closer to next weekend.

Lows fall back into the 40's, with some upper 30's possible by Tuesday morning. (KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.