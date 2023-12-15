First Alert Forecast: Clouds coming back with a slight chance for sprinkles Friday, rain moving in overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another comfortable day is on tap for Friday in SWLA, before rain chances start to increase in the evening.

Clear skies are starting off a beautiful day to finish out our week. Plenty of sunshine and some breezy winds will start to mix in with more cloud cover as the day goes on, but a comfortable afternoon is still ahead with highs expected to land near the 70 degree mark. Humidity starts to pick up in the evening however, and we could see a little rain starting to develop ahead of the main event.

Temperatures warm up comfortably this afternoon with mixed clouds (KPLC)

A large upper level trough of low pressure is moving from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico, with surface low pressure starting to deepen over the Gulf. This low will track east over the weekend, bringing rain across our area overnight Friday into Saturday.

Rain chances peak overnight into early Saturday morning as low pressure and a cold front pass (KPLC)

Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, with the bulk of the rain taking place late Friday night and calming down by midday Saturday. This is when we may see a line of showers move into the area, with some pockets of heavier rain possible as well. Most of the rain should take place during the overnight hours, but we may see some showers develop as early as Friday evening, and perhaps a few lingering into Saturday afternoon before a cold front takes most of the rain with it by the evening. So if you have outdoor activities planned, they should still be alright especially later Saturday. Rain totals are expected to be generally light, with ¼-1/2 inch expected on average, perhaps closer to an inch in the heaviest activity.

Less than an inch of rainfall is expected across most of our area (KPLC)

Behind the system will come cooler and drier air as we start Sunday and next week. Highs will fall back a little into the low 60′s on Sunday, and that should last into at least the first half of next week. Temperatures at night will become a bit chilly again, back into the low-to-mid 40′s, with some upper 30′s possible again by Tuesday morning.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

