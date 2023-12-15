Deputies arrest suspect for alleged connection to vehicle burglaries

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in the Moss Bluff area.

On Dec. 12, the sheriff’s office responded to a call in reference to multiple car robberies, in which two firearms, gift cards, and cash were stolen. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified a suspect vehicle and were able to identify one of the two people on surveillance video as Cotrellis L. Henry, 21, of Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

Deputies arrested Henry the following day, Dec. 13, following a traffic stop.

According to Vincent, deputies found one of the stolen firearms during a search of Henry’s vehicle.

Henry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and faces charges of four counts of simple burglary, three counts of theft less than $1,000, and two counts of theft of a firearm.

His bond is set at $126,500.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.