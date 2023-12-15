50/50 Thursdays
Crawfish farmers concerned for upcoming season after hot, dry summer

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Have a summer of higher temperatures and a drought affected this year’s crawfish season?

“There’s nothing in that trap,” Devon Palomino of Lake Charles Crawfish said.

Each year Louisianians look forward to chowing down on some crawfish, but Palomino, a local farmer, said he is nervous for the season.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing the crawfish ponds for 15 years,” Palomino said.

Some of you may be wondering if it has anything to do with the drought. Palomino said a rainy summer yields the best crawfish seasons because they can come out of the ground and eat.

This summer, temperatures and rainfall were record-breaking, causing many of their crawfish to stay buried and perish. The drought also affected ponds.

“There is a little rice under the surface. The drought kinda hurt this field, we couldn’t get water on the rice quick enough, so it definitely suffered,” Palomino said.

Palomino said not only have they had to use more well water than usual, but because the rice isn’t growing like normal, crawfish have less and less to eat.

Well-fed crawfish have a distinctive line under their tail, while ones who have just come up from the ground don’t.

“We are very fortunate to have a water well, the guys south of the interstate are relying on surface water. That means either there’s no water or it’s too salty, saltwater intrudes,” Palomino said.

Palomino said he is also worried about prices.

“It’s just, right now to the farmer, probably about five dollars a pound. Which is probably the highest it’s ever been,” Palomino said.

He said if you only catch a couple of crawfish per trap, after paying for bait, labor, and fuel, it is just not worth it to fish right now, but he hopes things will look up soon.

