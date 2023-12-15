CJ Felder to Play Sunday vs. Louisiana Lafayette, Will Wade Discusses NCAA, Transfer Portal, and more

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The past week has been a headache for many college basketball programs across the nation as U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey ruled that the NCAA cannot prohibit athletes from sitting out for a season or more after transferring colleges twice, and he issued a 14-day temporary restraining order against the eligibility rule, allowing athletes who had not received their waivers, to play ahead of the hearing on the injunction set for December 27th.

The ruling came on Wednesday morning, just hours before McNeese’s game vs. Southern Miss, and Will Wade’s first game as the McNeese head coach following his 10-game suspension. McNeese, along with dozens of schools around the nation, has kept a close eye on this case, as CJ Felder, who transferred to McNeese this offseason from Florida, is wrapped up in this case, as he transferred to Florida from Boston College.

Felder did not play on Wednesday as McNeese continued to closely monitor the situation, but following the game Wade revealed in his postgame press conference that Felder would likely play Sunday vs. UL Lafayette.

Will Wade on CJ Felder “He’s dealing with a hand issue right now, we hope to have that figured out by Sunday… even if he was fine he wouldn’t have played tonight, he’s been practicing with the scout team so he wasn’t ready… I anticipate him playing on Sunday.” — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) December 14, 2023

However, on Thursday it was revealed that players who played during the 14-day temporary restraining order period, which ends on December 27th, would lose a year of eligibility if the ruling was overturned, but that did not deter Wade on his decision to play Felder.

“This kid has been sitting for over a year, he deserves to play, and he should’ve been playing since the beginning of the season. He met all seven criteria, they (the NCAA) told us he met all seven criteria, and he deserves to play, and he’s going to play. He’s going to play against UL, and he’s going to play against Michigan, and he’s going to play moving forward. We are extremely confident in that, and if something were to shake our confidence we would certainly do what’s in the best interest of the kid, but there’s little to no risk in my opinion. I’ve talked to four or five other coaches in my position and they all plan on playing their kids, now they’re probably not as forthright as me about just saying it, but they all plan on playing their kids,” said Wade.

Wade also voiced his opinions in regards to the NCAA and what is going on across the nation as schools all over the country in the same position as McNeese, attempt to navigate the muddy waters.

Will Wade did NOT hold anything back in regards to the NCAA, the transfer portal, NIL, and much more this morning.



Here's one clip, the full press conference is below pic.twitter.com/PbaL0HqIli — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) December 15, 2023

“There is a strong legal argument that these kids should not lose eligibility, and if it goes to court the kids will not lose eligibility, I’m almost certain of that, but on December 27th the NCAA is toast anyway because they’ll get beat anyway so it’s a moot point. Legally a lot of what the NCAA does is just flat illegal, I’ve learned that through all of my stuff, and through all of this stuff. There’s a reason they’re trying to get an anti-trust exemption from Congress, so they just need to blow this whole thing up and come back with a new model, they need to collectively bargain with the players because that’s the only way they can make this thing work, and until they do that they’re just going to get smacked in court. In any other line of work, what the NCAA does is just flat out illegal, and it’s really about the players and the parents, than it is about the schools.”

Wade also went on to address the announcement on Thursday in which the NCAA announced that any player who was not previously eligible, who played during the 14-day restraining order period, would lose a year of eligibility if the ruling was overturned.

“You can do whatever you want, but if it comes back and we win, we can punish you. The fact that that got overturned, they’re toast. Their initial eligibility requirements are out the window, all of the initial eligibility stuff, if the restitution is out, you can play whoever you want, which is what you should be able to do anyway. The NCAA is the only organization in the world that puts... you have initial eligibility standards, and you have to meet those standards, so they’re going to tell you who your school can take, you can only take the people who meet their initial eligibility standards to play sports, and then they’re going to hold you accountable through the APR for who they tell you to take. Either let everybody take whoever they want, and then hold people accountable through the APR, or give them initial eligibility standards, and not worry about the APR, you can’t do both, you can’t tell them who to take and then hold them accountable for who you tell them to take, it’s stupid, the whole thing is stupid and none of it lines up linear, and people are starting to figure that out.”

Several hours after Friday morning’s press conference, it was announced that players like Felder would not lose eligibility should they play during the 14-day restraining order period, supporting what Wade was saying just hours earlier.

BREAKING: The NCAA has agreed to terms that have been jointly submitted to the federal court for approval.



* No retaliation against players who play during the temporary restraining order.



* The TRO is converted to a preliminary injunction, to last till the end of spring sports https://t.co/GBUgjXBygW — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) December 15, 2023

With it, Felder, as Wade predicted, is free to play for at least the next 14 days without punishment. McNeese’s only game during the 14 days is Sunday at home vs. Louisiana Lafayette. Felder also met with the media on Friday morning to talk about his excitement to be back.

“I’m so excited, it’s been a long time but you know, everything happens for a reason and I feel like I’m more than ready for this. I can’t wait to be out there with my teammates, and my coaches and everything, I’ve been looking forward to it. It definitely wasn’t easy, but I feel like with the people I’m surrounded by each and every day, it made it a great situation for me. I’m blessed to be around these great people,” said Felder.

For the full press conferences with Wade and Felder, click below.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.