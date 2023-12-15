Christmas week alterations for Waste Management customers

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Waste Management will be closed on Christmas Day, and as a result, trash pickups will be delayed one day during the week of Christmas.

The Solid Waste Convenience Centers, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur, will both be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The sites, which are normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week, will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 28.

