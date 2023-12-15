Christian Baptist offers over 200 Christmas boxes to local school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local church adopted an elementary school this Christmas and offered them a box full of blessings.

Christian Baptist Church adopted Pearl Watson Elementary School this year. Every family will receive the “blessing boxes,” which adds up to more than 200 boxes. Each box has items the kids can enjoy while on Christmas break, and they are filled with everything from cereal to canned ravioli.

