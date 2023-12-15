Beauregard Electric hires new general manager, sparking concern from residents

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - After more than seven hours of discussion, the Beauregard Electric Cooperative board finalized the hiring of a new general manager, a decision that drew in dozens of residents to voice their opinions.

More than 80 co-op members were at today’s meeting after one board member’s Facebook post urging the public to come out.

Tommy Cryar was concerned about transparency issues and the candidate being pitched to become the permanent manager.

Throughout the day, members came in and out of the meeting, some with positive feedback.

“I had some concerns about the meeting today, and all those concerns were addressed. I have to say that what was presented gave a clear picture that the issues are being managed very well, especially during the power transition as they go from a major co-based contract to a cogeneration contract. I think they did a very good job of addressing those concerns,” BECI member George Castle said.

As the day went on and decisions were made, others did not feel the same.

“The members of BECI took a beating today, basically not much representation from the board,” member Reath Chauvin said.

After we arrived, the board voted that the media was not allowed to go in, so we waited outside all day trying to gather information. Just before 4, we got confirmation the board voted six to three in favor of hiring interim manager Brian Zelenak.

“I’m not sure how we go back from here. I mean they just offered the interim CEO a contract for $320,000 per year, with an 8% discretionary bonus, plus benefits, so for some reason, this guy thinks he’s worth more than the president of the United States to work in Deridder Louisiana,” Chauvin said.

We were able to speak with one board director, Tommy Cryar.

“You know we had a meeting to hire a new general manager and ended up hiring him in a six to three vote. I was on the no side, Cryar said.

Ahead of the meeting, Cryar posted to Facebook about his concerns about the acting interim manager as well as a plan for possible higher electricity rates.

“I’m thankful that they showed up, very thankful. I’m hoping that it doesn’t mean less transparency, we’ll see, and we’ll be watching for that,” Cryar said.

We did ask for comment from the interim manager, and he said he would be willing to speak at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.