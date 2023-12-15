MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man from Merryville.

Authorities are attempting to locate Billy Cooper, 86, who was last seen leaving his residence on Fred Spikes Rd. around 2 p.m. yesterday, Dec. 14. Cooper was seen on a green and black Honda side by side and wearing grey overalls.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts, authorities ask for you to contact them at 337-463-3281.

Authorities searching for missing Merryville man (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

