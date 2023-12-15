50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities searching for missing Merryville man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man from Merryville.

Authorities are attempting to locate Billy Cooper, 86, who was last seen leaving his residence on Fred Spikes Rd. around 2 p.m. yesterday, Dec. 14. Cooper was seen on a green and black Honda side by side and wearing grey overalls.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts, authorities ask for you to contact them at 337-463-3281.

Authorities searching for missing Merryville man
Authorities searching for missing Merryville man(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

Temperatures warm up comfortably this afternoon with mixed clouds
First Alert Forecast: Clouds coming back with a slight chance for sprinkles Friday, rain moving in overnight
State Rep. Edmond Jordan wants to reform Louisiana’s mayor’s courts, an unusual system where...
Mayors Are Presiding Over Their Town Courts Despite Guidance Saying They Shouldn’t. A Lawmaker Calls for Reform.
Gun confiscated from student at Sam Houston High School
USPS mail carriers busy at work to get packages to families before Christmas
USPS mail carriers busy at work to get packages to families before Christmas
Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles brings coats to Abraham's Tent for those in need
Kiwanis Club brings coats to Abraham’s Tent for those in need