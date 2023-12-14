West Monroe woman accused of rape, battery, and ritualistic acts

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she was accused of rape and battery, along with performing what officers say were ritualistic acts.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began the investigation on Sept. 21, 2023. The victim was interviewed by a forensic investigator on Sept. 27, 2023. According to arrest records, the victim told the investigator that they were in a polyamorous relationship with Hannah Frisby, who was described as the head of the group, along with three other men who were described to be the husbands of the relationship.

Documents show the victim was told Frisby “does not do long-distance,” so the victim needed to live with the group. Upon first moving in, the victim was allegedly told they had to denounce their religion as the rest of the group practiced other religions such as witchcraft, satanism, and vikingism.

The victim told investigators they got in trouble by the second week of living there, and their punishment was to get in a scalding hot bath and scrub themself with a bristled brush covered in bleach in front of other people, which was meant to rid the victim of ”evil spirits.”

According to arrest records, Frisby allegedly put a puppy on a table for the victim and held a large knife to the puppy’s chest, telling the victim it was ”a sacrifice to the gods.”

The affidavit states the victim said the abuse got worse as time went on, and they were eventually told they are nothing more than a slave and was to give sex to the husbands of the group on demand. The victim also told investigators that in order to “move up ranks” in the family, they needed to help reproduce.

Documents show Frisby allegedly told one of the husbands to release the victim from the house as they were not a good partner but the husband refused.

The affidavit states the victim’s sibling visited the house at one point, and the victim said they told their sibling to help them get out of the house. The sibling allegedly told the victim they would help the victim leave.

According to documents, the victim’s mother contacted Frisby to let them know about the victim’s upcoming appointments. Frisby allegedly told the mother that the victim had their phone taken away but could call when one of the husbands got back.

The affidavit states Frisby allegedly invited the victim’s entire family over for dinner. The victim said their sibling came to the house, and OPSO was at the door a short time later to take the victim.

According to arrest records, Frisby told officers the victim was the only one in the residence to have their phone taken away. Frisby alleged that is what the victim wanted.

Frisby told officers she knew about the victim’s medical history and knew the victim received SSI each month, but never took money from the victim.

On Dec. 14, Frisby was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of first-degree rape, ritualistic acts, and aggravated battery.

