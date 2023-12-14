50/50 Thursdays
Vehicle backs into lobby of Children’s Clinic on Lake Street

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle backed into the lobby of the Children’s Clinic on Lake Street Thursday morning.

Representatives with the Lake Charles Police Department and the Children’s Clinic say no one was injured in the incident.

Sgt. Scott Dougherty, police spokesman, said the driver was having a medical episode when they backed into the lobby.

The incident happened around 9 a.m.

The Children’s Clinic representatives said the vehicle backed in, came all the way into the lobby and stopped against the reception wall.

The clinic is currently open, but will close this afternoon so temporary repairs can be made. The drive-thru pharmacy will remain open.

Clinic officials are hopeful to reopen tomorrow.

