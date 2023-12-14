Updated I-10 Bridge timeline to receive federal funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge has been a hot topic among public officials and citizens for decades now.

In January of this year, the United States Department of Transportation selected the Calcasieu River Bridge as one of nine projects that would receive a Mega grant. $600 million was requested, but only $150 million was granted.

In July, potential toll rates were announced - a controversial part of the funding for a new structure. According to DOTD, toll rates would vary based on vehicle type, and a discount would be offered to those with a toll tag. The toll would be collected for up to 50 years and would reimburse Calcasieu Bridge Partners for its share of the bridge’s price tag.

Some citizens said they haven’t driven on this bridge in years due to safety concerns.

“I’m from here, so I hear a lot of horror stories about it. I got stuck at the top of it in traffic and it started swaying on me, so ever since then, I have done my best to avoid it, I just go 2-10,” said resident Shelby Bailey.

In October, Transportation Secretary Eric Kalivoda formally requested approval of the public-private partnership. He reiterated it was the only option on the table to replace the aging structure.

Later that month, the proposal was rejected.

Kalivoda expressed that the state was missing its chance to replace the bridge. But some area lawmakers felt more options should be explored. Some feared the project would never happen despite its significance.

“That bridge? I’ve heard a lot about it, it’s really scary so personally, I always go to 2-10,” said resident Jessica Fall.

In early December, a contract extension gave drivers some hope.

DOTD and Calcasieu Bridge Partners agreed to push the proposal’s expiration date to February first.

Setting them up to pitch the project to lawmakers again.

And now, the Federal Department of Transportation has put Louisiana on the clock.

A letter the U.S. Department of Transportation saida proposal funding and construction plan must be submitted by March 2024.

If the state can’t meet the deadline, the $150 million Mega grant will be rescinded.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.