Timber fire across from East Beauregard High extinguished

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A small woods fire that burned on La. 113 last night was extinguished, Beauregard Fire District 3 Chief Daryl Binford said.

Fire crews responded to the call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire burned around one and a half acres across from East Beauregard High School before it was extinguished shortly before 9 p.m.

District 4 Fire and Louisiana Forestry assisted, providing two tankers and two RTV’s.

No injuries were reported.

