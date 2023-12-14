Timber fire across from East Beauregard High extinguished
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A small woods fire that burned on La. 113 last night was extinguished, Beauregard Fire District 3 Chief Daryl Binford said.
Fire crews responded to the call around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire burned around one and a half acres across from East Beauregard High School before it was extinguished shortly before 9 p.m.
District 4 Fire and Louisiana Forestry assisted, providing two tankers and two RTV’s.
No injuries were reported.
