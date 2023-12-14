SWLA mom shares daughter’s near-deadly battle with RSV amid statewide surge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A SWLA mother’s world was turned upside-down after her daughter was diagnosed with RSV at just 2 months old.

Lillie was born July 29, along with her twin brother Milo. They were born on the same date as their mother, Jennifer Oliver.

When they were 2 months old, Jennifer noticed Lillie had a little cough. The next day, she saw that she wasn’t breathing properly.

“She had RSV and it caused pneumonia, and with her birth defects, that’s why she’s dealing with all of this, because it damaged her airways,” Oliver said.

She said Lillie was in the hospital for three and a half months, and through Lillie’s treatment, doctors found that she had a birth defect, tracheomalacia, which causes Lillie to be trach-dependent.

“Your airway is supposed to be rough, like the top of your mouth, and hers is soft, so you know whenever she had to get the breathing tube inserted it just caused so much scar tissue,” Oliver said.

Since Lillie’s RSV diagnosis, she’s had three near-death experiences.

“The first time was obviously when she caught the RSV that day on Sept. 13, she was holding her breath for 30 seconds and then she would start breathing for 30 seconds. I almost lost her that day, she had to be airlifted,” Oliver said.

Louisiana Department of Health Region 5 Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said the state is having a very active RSV season, especially here in Southwest Louisiana.

“We are higher than what we have been in recent years in terms of the RSV cases. It doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s going to continue the whole season, but we are definitely considering RSV season on right now, and it’s busy,” Dr. Cavanaugh said.

“We are seeing hospitalizations from RSV. The most active age groups right now, we are seeing young infants 0 to 2, and then age 2 to 4 where it’s most common,” Cavanaugh said.

She also told us there are new products that can prevent the spread of RSV.

“The best ways to prevent spread at the community level – number one, vaccination. There’s actually a new vaccination product out for people who are over the age of 60, and this is a new thing. We are recommending that people who are over the age of 60 talk to their doctor about whether or not they should be vaccinated for RSV,” Cavanaugh said.

“And then there’s also a new product out for infants, that can help to protect those younger than 8 months from RSV,” she continued.

Dr. Cavanaugh said good hand hygiene and staying home when sick can also help prevent the spread.

Oliver is looking to get Lillie to New Orleans for the care she needs. She said Lillie needs a procedure to dilate her airways, and hopefully, when she is 2 and a half years old, the trach will be removed.

“She deserves the best, she’s already been through so much undeserving things,” Oliver said.

You can help with Lillie’s medical expenses here.

