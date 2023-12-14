SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 13, 2023.

John Louis LaFleur Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; must have headlights on when required.

Cotrellis Laquincy Latrel Henry, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of stolen firearms; failure to signal while turning; burglary; theft under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary (3 charges); theft of a firearm (2 charges).

Kelleigh Keishaun Leday, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (9 charges); trespassing; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Brandon Joseph Vincent, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Larry Fredrick Webster, 29, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; unauthorized removal of a shopping cart.

Kendrick Devon Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery.

Valerie Ann Tabb, 40, Longview, TX: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Jamarian Cal Shepard, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Alfred Bernard Grant Wyckoff, 35, Lake Charles: Battery.

Lamar Deshawn Evans, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; domestic abuse; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Kendall Dwayne Pouchie Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice.

Willie Isaiah Keys, 30, New Orleans: Contempt of court; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Lacy Mae Courmier, 30, Starks: Domestic abuse.

Hayden Adam Gillard, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

James Ramirez, 52, Leesville: Third offense DWI; failure to register as a sex offender; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Chasity Luann McConnell, 41, Beaumont, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Clifton Joseph Green, 64, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; second-degree battery.

John Dee Bridges, 44, DeQuincy: Battery.

