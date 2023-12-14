Salvation Army asking for help after seeing surge in requests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and at the Salvation Army in Lake Charles, they’re doing their best to help people not just during Christmas but throughout the year.

Donations keep the doors at the Salvation Army open year-round, and they’ve recently seen a surge of those asking for help.

“We use those donations and gifts throughout the year to help individuals in the community to pay their light bills, their rent, or any kind of assistance they may need,” Lt. Roslyn Morrison said.

Morrison said money donated to the Red Kettle program is essential. It helps cover expenses and allows the Salvation Army to provide support to Southwest Louisiana.

“I know a challenge for us earlier in the year was that our funds were getting low and we had to cut back on some of our assistance, and that was really hard to turn people away,” Morrison said. “But we don’t want to have that problem the next year, so it really depends on getting those donations now to last all the way through next Christmas when we do this program all over again.”

Morrison said people in the community are facing hard times and need our help now more than ever.

“This year I just think it’s just the cost of living increase, energy bills are higher, everything is going up but are wages aren’t, and I think people are just trying to fill in the gaps where it’s just not quite enough,” she said.

Thursday, Dec. 14, is the last day to donate to KPLC’s Community Christmas.

To donate directly to the Salvation Army, click here.

