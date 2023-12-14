Oil companies settle with Cameron Parish for undisclosed amounts in coastal damages suit

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - BP, Hilcorp and Shell have entered into settlements with Cameron Parish and the state involving a coastal damages lawsuit purportedly worth billions of dollars, The Advocate reports.

The amounts of the settlements are being kept secret under a protective order issued Friday by a judge in Cameron. Court records say the protective order is to shield actions by parish plaintiffs and oil company defendants in 41 other pending coastal damage lawsuits.

Comments by 38th Judicial District Court Judge Penelope Richard suggest the documents will be open to the public once all parties sign off.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.